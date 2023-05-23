Federal Government Bans Renowned TV Channel Rating Company

The federal government has officially banned Medialogic, a prominent rating company, through a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The notification, which was disseminated to the relevant institutions, prohibits any dealings or operations involving Medialogic.

The decision to ban Medialogic stems from concerns and considerations within the government regarding its activities and operations.

The specific reasons behind the ban have not been disclosed, but it is clear that the government has taken a firm stance on the matter.

Medialogic, known for its role in providing ratings and evaluations in various sectors, has faced criticism and scrutiny in recent times. The ban comes as a significant blow to the company and raises questions about its future prospects.