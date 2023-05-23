All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Announces Summer Vacation Schedule

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has announced summer vacation for private schools operating under its administrative control.

According to the official notification, all private schools will remain closed from 15 June to 14 August. The academic process will restart on 15 August.

Earlier this month, the Government of Sindh officially announced the start and end dates for the much-awaited summer vacation for schools and colleges across the province.

Beginning on June 1, students and teachers can look forward to a well-deserved break that will last for a refreshing two months, ending on July 31. Educational institutions are set to reopen on August 1.

Similarly, the Punjab government also announced that schools will be observing summer vacations starting June 1.

The Secretary of School Education, Maqbool Ahmed, confirmed that a summary will be sent to the Chief Minister of Punjab, requesting approval for the decision.