Nearly 80% of UAE Nationals Expect Salary Increase This Year

A recent survey conducted by TASC Outsourcing, a prominent recruitment firm in UAE, has revealed that a majority of UAE citizens, around eight out of ten, expect a pay raise this year.

The survey collected responses from 500 Emiratis to measure the representation of nationals within the country’s workforce.

According to the report, 17.75% of Emiratis are hopeful of a salary increase of 10% or more. Meanwhile, 27.8% and 22.5% of nationals expect raises ranging from 5-8% and 8-10%, respectively.

Approximately 13.6% of respondents anticipate an increment of less than 5%, while 18.3% do not expect any salary hike this year.

The survey results arrive at a time when the UAE government is striving to increase the number of Emiratis in the private sector.

The majority of Emiratis, 64%, expressed dissatisfaction with their current salaries, while only 36% expressed contentment with their income.

In its comprehensive guidebook, “Making Emiratization a Success 2023,” TASC Outsourcing advised employers to carefully assess their compensation strategies.

It emphasized the importance of offering competitive salaries to maintain high motivation levels among UAE nationals and ensure the long-term success of Emiratization initiatives.

The recruitment agency further emphasized that attractive remuneration packages not only help attract Emirati talent in a highly competitive job market but also play a crucial role in retaining them within private sector organizations.