Punjab to Introduce Mandatory Thalassemia Testing for Newborns

The interim Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Javed Akram, announced on Monday that the provincial government is taking steps to introduce legislation that will make thalassemia testing mandatory for all newborns.

During his speech as a special guest at the Best Graduate Award ceremony held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Dr. Akram shared that FJMU is working on the implementation of a Well Woman Clinic.

Additionally, FJMU will have access to the Next Generation Sequencing facility at the General Hospital for conducting the required tests.

Dr. Akram emphasized the goal of elevating Fatima Jinnah Medical University to a prominent position in the global rankings. He also highlighted the concerning fact that while women make up approximately 52 percent of Pakistan’s population, only one percent of land is registered under their names.

The proposed legislation to mandate thalassemia testing for newborns demonstrates the government’s commitment to promoting the health and well-being of its citizens. By implementing such a law, the aim is to identify thalassemia cases early on and ensure appropriate medical intervention, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes for affected individuals.

Furthermore, the establishment of a Well Woman Clinic at FJMU will provide comprehensive healthcare services tailored specifically for women, addressing their unique needs and promoting their overall well-being. The collaboration with the General Hospital’s Next Generation Sequencing facility will enable advanced genetic testing, contributing to accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans.

The vision behind these initiatives is to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in Punjab and empower women by providing them with equitable opportunities and resources. Dr. Akram’s commitment to elevating Fatima Jinnah Medical University’s global standing reflects the government’s determination to provide quality education and healthcare services to its citizens.