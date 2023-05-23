AIOU Announces Assignment Submission Schedule for Multiple Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has recently released the assignment schedule for the spring semester 2023, catering to students enrolled in Matric and F.A. programs.

According to AIOU, students are required to submit their first complete course assignment by May 31, followed by the second assignment by June 23. The third and fourth assignments have a submission deadline of July 17 and August 18, respectively.

ALSO READ GCU Lahore to Get a New Department Soon

For students enrolled in the Matric and F.A. programs, the submission deadline for 1st and 2nd half course assignments is June 23, 2023, and August 18, 2023, respectively.

To obtain the names, addresses, and other details of their respective tutors, students can access the CMS portal or visit their nearest regional campus. It’s important to note that students will be held responsible for late assignment submissions, as assignments received after the due dates will not be accepted.

Additionally, AIOU has uploaded the assignments and instructions for writing and submitting assignments for various programs, including Associate Degree, BS, B.Ed., MA, MSc, M.Ed, and ATTC, on their official website.

ALSO READ UAE Launches Subject Electives for High School Students

The schedule for submission of assignments for these programs will be announced soon. Students enrolled in these programs will be required to submit their assignments online, while students in Matriculation, FA, and BA (associate degree) programs will need to manually submit (dispatch) their assignments to their respective tutors.

To facilitate students, the university has also provided detailed instructions on its official website, ensuring a smooth and convenient assignment submission process.