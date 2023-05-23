Saudi Envoy Expresses Desire to Strengthen Economic Ties With Pakistan

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division today, where the envoy expressed the Kingdom’s desire to strengthen economic and commercial ties with Pakistan.

The minister warmly welcomed the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and appreciated the long-standing historical, religious, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He stated that both states share outstanding relations on various fronts including economy and trade.

The minister also apprised the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of policies and programs of the government to bring economic prosperity to the country through the upcoming budget. He also thanked the Saudi Ambassador for the Kingdom’s valuable support to Pakistan in economic and financial terms.

The ambassador reciprocated the sentiments about the long-term relationship between both countries and shared that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia desires to further strengthen its economic and commercial ties with Pakistan.

In conclusion, Dar expressed gratitude toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continuous support and cooperation with Pakistan.