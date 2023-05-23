Top 3 International Scholarships Without IELTS

In today’s world, where the IELTS exam is not only expensive but also challenging, it’s worth considering alternative avenues to secure fully funded international scholarships in 2023.

By avoiding the need for an IELTS exam, you can potentially save yourself from the financial burden and the difficulty associated with this language proficiency test.

IELTS Exam Fee

The hefty price tag associated with the IELTS exam, ranging from $215 to $310 (varying slightly across countries), can be disheartening. However, it’s better to be optimistic and informed about alternative pathways allowing you to secure fully funded international scholarships without an IELTS exam.

With the below-mentioned non-IELTS opportunities, you can pursue your desired degree. These scholarships provide comprehensive funding, allowing you to focus on your studies without financial worries.

Chinese Government Scholarships: Study Opportunities at 270+ Chinese Universities

Over 270 Chinese universities are offering government scholarships to international students interested in pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral degree programs.

These scholarships can be availed of without IELTS. Several Chinese universities also provide lucrative postdoctoral fellowships and employment opportunities.

China has gained recognition for its extensive provision of fully funded scholarships, making it an attractive destination for international students seeking educational opportunities.

Taking advantage of this, students are not required to take the IELTS exam if they can present alternative English proficiency test reports, such as TOEFL, PTE, Duolingo, CAE, and others.

The table below includes a list of some universities where IELTS exemption is available for China scholarships.

Malaysia International Scholarships Without IELTS

Malaysian International Scholarship (MIS) is another option to study without taking the IELTS exam.

You are eligible to apply for the MIS Malaysia scholarship if you have achieved a 3 CGPA or higher in fields such as IT, forestry, arts and humanities, social sciences, medical, engineering, pharmacy, construction, management, agriculture, journalism, economics, or business-related fields.

Japanese Government MEXT Scholarships

Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship is now accepting online applications for all degree programs. The last date to apply for the scholarship is 26 May 2023.

The attractive aspect of this scholarship is that it does not require IELTS as well. By applying for the fully funded MEXT scholarship in Japan, you can be easy on your wallet and have a chance to experience the vibrant culture of Japan.

