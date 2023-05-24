Czech Athlete Sets New World Record in Abdominal Plank Endurance

Czech athlete, Josef Salek, has shattered the world record for the longest time spent in an abdominal plank position, clocking in at 9 hours, 38 minutes, and 47 seconds.

As per the official sources at Guinness World Records, this remarkable achievement occurred during the AVATAR festival held at the prestigious Park Hotel on May 20th.

The previous record was held by Daniel Scali, who maintained the plank position for 9 hours, 30 minutes, and 1 second.

The abdominal plank exercise, which is regarded as one most punishing exercises, often leaves even the fittest individuals struggling to hold the position for just a few minutes.

Reflecting on his journey in an interview, Josef candidly shared, “Five years ago, I was 15 kilograms overweight and indulging in unhealthy habits like alcohol and cigarettes.”

“I want to show the world that regardless of your age, it is never too late to make significant changes and experience a greater sense of happiness and vitality,” he emphasized.

Hailing from a diverse background, Josef embarked on this extraordinary challenge as a testament to his personal transformation and to inspire others to embrace positive change.