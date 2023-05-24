Only 1 School Got ‘Outstanding’ Rating in Sharjah’s Latest School Rankings

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has declared only one school “outstanding” in the latest school ratings this year, while nine others emerged as “very good.”

SPEA rated schools under the Itqan program, an official review to improve school performance in the emirate.

The authority stated that only GEMS Education Millennium Private School has been rated “outstanding,” whereas 9 were ranked “very good,” 44 “good,” and 3 “weak.” None of the schools were ranked “very weak.”

SPEA reviewed 110 out of 127 private schools catering to 181,175 students, including 21,995 Emiratis.

The overall school performance saw an improvement of 68%, as compared to evaluations in 2018 and 2019.

The authority said that several schools are providing quality education at an affordable fee, with 34 schools charging an average fee of AED 20,000 per year and providing “good” or “better” education.

Meanwhile, 17 schools failed to meet the assessment criteria and were not evaluated by SPEA. The criteria involved being recently opened.

Under the Itqan program, SPEA assessed the schools from October 2022 to March 2023 on the following criteria: