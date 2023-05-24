Punjab Expands Scope of E-Filing and Office Automation System

The Punjab Chief Secretary, during the Secretaries’ Conference held at the Civil Secretariat, issued instructions to implement the e-filing and office automation system (EFOAS) in the offices of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

The conference, focused on reviewing the progress of the paperless working system, also discussed pending inquiries and pension cases.

Recognizing the transformative potential of IT, the chief secretary highlighted the ongoing efforts to introduce reforms aimed at enhancing governance and service delivery.

To further this agenda, he announced that the e-filing system, already successfully implemented in South Punjab, would be extended to all divisional and deputy commissioner offices. The chief secretary emphasized the importance of completing the training of officers in all departments regarding the paperless system by June 15.

In addition to expanding the EFOAS, the chief secretary issued instructions to expedite the resolution of pending departmental inquiries and pension cases. He stressed that inquiries should not remain unresolved for more than six months, and retired government employees should receive their pensions without any delays.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yusuf, provided a briefing on the EFOAS and other IT reforms. It was reported that pending inquiries and pension cases were being given priority, and more than 4,100 employees had been promoted to higher grades in the past month by promotion boards and departmental committees.