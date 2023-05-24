Strict Operation Launched in Rawalpindi Against Encroachments

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) have launched an anti-encroachment operation to maintain traffic flow. The departments are undertaking this exercise on the DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig’s orders.

Bara Market, Imperial Market, Liaquat Road, Raja Bazar, and other areas were cleared by CTP and MCR. The authorities confiscated wheelbarrows and luggage that were found hindering traffic.

According to details, 80 vehicles and motorcycles received CTP tickets for blocking traffic. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that the encroachment mafia operation will continue without discrimination.

He added that the department has deployed additional traffic police officers to remove the encroachments daily. Encroachment mafias will be monitored by the zonal personnel in charge.

CTP and MCR have requested cooperation from the masses in the implementation of the law on the roads. The departments have also warned of strict action against the people causing obstructions in the flow of traffic.