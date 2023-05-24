Rashid Khan Rates Babar Azam Among World’s Top Three Batters

Renowned Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan, believes that Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is currently among the top three batters in modern-day cricket.

In an interview, Rashid stated that there is tough competition between Babar Azam, the Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, and the New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson.

However, the leg-spinner rated the cover drive of the former Indian captain above the Lahore-born batter, saying that his cover drive looks better and sounds good.

When asked about the best sweep shot, the 24-year-old bowler said that there is no batter in the world who plays the sweep shot better than the legendary Younis Khan.

Rashid Khan further added that he learned to execute sweep shots by observing videos of the former Pakistani captain on YouTube and then practicing them.

Last week, former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, praised, Babar Azam for his batting skills, stating that the 28-year-old has the best cover drive in the world.

Earlier this month, Babar became the fastest batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs, surpassing Hashim Amla, and the second-fastest to reach 12,000 runs in international cricket.

The right-handed batter concluded the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2023 as the leading runs-getter, scoring 1,454 runs in 21 innings.