Shadab Khan ‘Super Confident’ of Beating India in Upcoming Mega Events

Renowned Pakistani spinner, Shadab Khan, has opened up about the upcoming ODI matches against India in the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, scheduled later this year.

Speaking to the media, Shadab Khan stated that most of the current players in the squad have played against the arch-rivals in the recent past in the shortest format of the game.

The leg-break spinner added that the players have now identified the strengths and weaknesses of the Men in Blue, which will help them in the upcoming mega-events.

When we defeated India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, the team’s confidence was touching the skies, and we were not fearful anymore – at least, this is what I felt.

The 24-year-old spinner remarked that although they have confronted the neighboring country in T20I cricket, ODI is a different format that will bring different challenges.

“But this is a different format. There will be different challenges to encounter, but we are hopeful because the bunch of players we have right now is super confident,” he said.

Recalling the clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2021, Shadab Khan said that the 10-wicket victory had boosted the confidence of the national players after that match.

When asked about his experience in franchise cricket, Shadab said that it provides a stage to test skills and play in front of a crowd, which is the first step to international cricket.

“These are the learnings we take from league cricket and implement in high-pressure games such as against India and other top-class teams,” Shadab concluded.