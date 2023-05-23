Leicestershire Signs Superstar Pakistani Pacer Naseem Shah for T20 Blast

Leicestershire CCC is excited to announce the signing of Pakistan international, Naseem Shah, on a short-term deal for the start of the Vitality Blast.

The right-arm quick will act as cover for Naveen-ul-Haq, who remains in India following Lucknow Super Giants’ progression to the IPL playoffs.

Naseem, who is capable of regularly bowling in excess of 90mph, is due to land in the UK on Tuesday evening and will link up with his new teammates ahead of Thursday’s T20 opener away at Lancashire.

The 20-year-old has taken 191 career wickets to date, including 73 in T20 cricket at an average of 29.75 – conceding at under eight runs per over.

A precocious talent, Naseem made his maiden first-class appearance aged 15, before making his Pakistan debut in Brisbane as a 16-year-old in 2019 – claiming 80 wickets on the international stage.

He has gone on to become an integral part of Pakistan’s white-ball squads too. After making his ODI and T20I debuts last August, Naseem has featured on 27 occasions for his country, including being an ever-present as Pakistan finished runners-up in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Naseem has prior experience in the Vitality Blast, taking five wickets at 20 for Gloucestershire during his spell in Bristol last summer. He was also due to link up with Welsh Fire for The Hundred that year but pulled out following selection for Pakistan’s ODI series against the Netherlands and the Asia Cup.

Upon signing for the Club, the Pakistan star said, “I’m very excited to be joining the Foxes for the start of the Vitality Blast. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and help win games for Leicestershire.”

Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, added, “Having Naveen in the IPL playoffs meant we had to make a quick call and we are extremely excited to have secured someone of Naseem’s caliber”.

He’s proven to be a world-class performer in T20 cricket, and we look forward to seeing him in a Leicestershire shirt shortly.

Naseem will become the latest Pakistan international to represent the Foxes, joining the likes of Mohammad Abbas, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, and Umar Akmal.