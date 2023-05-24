Rawalpindi Extends Pillion Riding Ban Due to Security Threats

Due to a tumultuous law and order situation, the Rawalpindi administration has implemented Section 144 throughout the district, and banned pillion riding on motorcycles. According to media reports, the ban is in response to reports of a possible security threat reported by a law enforcement agency.

Initially, the ban was supposed to end by May 21 in certain areas. However, according to the latest update, the district administration has extended it till 28th May. During this time, all political and religious gatherings, as well as the display of weapons, are prohibited.

Pillion riding on motorcycles is also prohibited in the city. Although, women, children, and military personnel will be exempt from the ban. Aside from that, the use of loudspeakers is also prohibited.

The authorities have asked for citizens’ help in ensuring that the law is properly enforced. They warned those who did not comply with harsh legal consequences, including jail time.