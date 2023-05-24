UAE Now Has Over 300,000 Websites Registered Under The .ae Domain

UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has revealed an impressive achievement in the country’s online landscape.

In 2022, over 46,000 new domain names were registered under the UAE’s national .ae domain. This has taken the total number of registered domains to 300,000 as of the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

This nearly 20% growth establishes .ae as the most widely used national domain in UAE and the fastest growing in the entire Arab region.

The .ae domain offers several features, including the availability of unique and easily recognizable names and abbreviations. This allows individuals and businesses to align their online presence with their official websites, trademarks, email addresses, or blogs.

Registering a domain name under .ae is an easy and automated process, taking just a few minutes. Interested parties can choose from a list of TDRA-approved registrars, available on the official TDRA website.

Director of the Policies and Programs Department at TDRA, Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, underlined the benefits of using the .ae domain. He stated that UAE has the most advanced and competitive economy in the region. This advantage builds trust and confidence among customers and partners who associate the organization with the domain, he added.

Top international companies like Amazon and Google are among the many organizations using the .ae domain.