Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches Affordable Holiday Flights From AED 129

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a low-cost airline in UAE, has introduced discounted prices for certain destinations this summer to meet the high travel demand.

Passengers can now get discounted tickets to Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Maldives, and other locations starting as low as AED 179. The airline also expects high demand for flights to Madinah as travelers prepare for the upcoming Hajj season.

According to the Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Johan Eidhagen, the airline is offering discounts on attractive locations across Africa, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

He advised travelers to book their tickets as soon as possible to avail of the discounted airfares this summer.

Here is the list of destinations with discounted airfares:

Route Schedule Starting Fare Abu Dhabi – Maldives Daily AED 379 Abu Dhabi – Larnaca (Cyprus) Monday, Wednesday, and Friday AED 199 Abu Dhabi – Salalah (Oman) Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday AED 129 Abu Dhabi – Santorini (Greece) Monday and Friday AED 219 Abu Dhabi – Antalya (Turkey) Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday AED 219 Abu Dhabi – Madinah (Saudi Arabia) Daily AED 219

With Wizz Flex, passengers can cancel their flights up to three hours before departure without any fees and receive a 100% instant refund in airline credit.