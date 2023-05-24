UAE Makes Major Change to Work Permit Duration

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has increased the work permit duration from two years to three years, according to authorities. The decision comes after recommendations from Federal National Council (FNC) committee.

FNC’s Committee on Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs suggested this extension due to the costs involved in the application and issuance process.

The committee has also advised removing the work permit fee when an employee changes jobs. The new change applies to employees who have spent at least a year at a company after their probation period.

According to media reports, the above-mentioned condition can be waived after the approval of the employer.

UAE’s Warning to Employers

In February, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) reiterated that private companies cannot compel their new employees to start working without a residence visa.

It warned that employers cannot force their workers to start working if they only have work permits. A company wanting to employ a foreigner with a work permit must first request a quota from the MoHRE and then provide an offer letter to the worker.