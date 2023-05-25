Here’s Your First Official Look at the Moto Razr 40 Ultra

Although the Moto Razr Ultra foldable has not been officially announced yet, reliable leaker Evan Blass has provided us with valuable insights. Blass, who has been closely following this phone for months, has now shared what appears to be an official 44-second commercial for the device.

This confirms the design we have been seeing in all past leaks. Have a look at the video below.

In addition to the leaked images and bite-sized marketing videos, Blass has also revealed the codenames for two rumored foldable devices, namely Juno and Venus. Furthermore, he has suggested a prospective launch date of June 1st, 2023, which has been confirmed by Motorola already.

This means that the phone will hit the market just before Google’s Pixel Fold begins shipping to customers and more than a month ahead of the anticipated release of Samsung’s next Z Fold and Z Flip models.

Currently, there is limited information available regarding the price and most specifications of the upcoming Motorola foldable phones. However, a Motorola executive did disclose that the outer screen size will be 3.5 inches.

According to Evan Blass, one of these devices will be globally marketed as the Razr 40 Ultra but will be known as the Razr+ in the United States. It’s worth noting that Blass has mentioned that there won’t be a “Razr Lite” variant, but instead, there will be a model referred to as the “Razr 40.” This one is going to be one of the most affordable foldable on the market.