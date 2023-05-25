Mohammad Amir Rates Naseem Above Shaheen and Haris Rauf

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has showered praise on speedster, Naseem Shah, for his exceptional bowling skills and his ability to adapt to the situation.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Amir stated that Naseem is one of the best pacers in the national setup as he understands the situation and adjusts his bowling accordingly.

“Naseem Shah is a different breed altogether. He bowls both outswingers and inswingers in ODIs. He also attempts yorkers and bouncers with the new ball,” said Amir.

The 31-year-old cricketer further added that Naseem Shah does not attempt to swing the ball when it is not swinging and that quality sets him apart from other bowlers.

“Other bowlers try so hard to attain the shape, but Naseem is one of those who read the pitch well. He judges quickly whether the pitch demands swing or hard length,” he added.

The former fast bowler remarked that Naseem Shah has the ability to trap the batters LBW and also hit the stumps, as he bowls at a Test match length.

It is worth mentioning that the Dir-born cricketer has been an integral part of the national squad in both red and white-ball cricket for the past couple of years.

Naseem Shah has taken 42 wickets in 15 Tests, 23 wickets in eight ODIs, and 15 wickets in 19 T20 Internationals.