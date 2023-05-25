AFC Reveals List of Qualifiers for Upcoming Under-23 Asian Cup 2024

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revealed the qualifiers for the upcoming Under-23 Asian Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Bahrain later this year.

According to the details, the Men in Green have been placed in Group D with the host team, Palestine, and Japan, who won the 2016 edition of the tournament.

ALSO READ India Agrees to Participate in Asia Cup Under PCB’s Proposed Plan

The qualification campaign will take place in Bahrain from September 6 to 12, with a total of 43 teams competing in 11 groups during the six-day tournament.

This will be the first participation for the national team since the 2015 qualification campaign, as they were banned by FIFA due to third-party interference.

Last year in June, FIFA lifted the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), enabling the national football team to participate in international events.

ALSO READ Top 5 Female MMA Fighters Of All Time

The national football team will take part in a four-nation event, where they will compete against hosts Mauritius, Kenya, and Djibouti in a 10-day tournament.

The Pakistan Football Federation has signed a participation agreement with SAFF, confirming their involvement in the tournament scheduled from June 21 to July 4.

According to the announced schedule, the Men in Green will compete in Group A alongside Nepal and Kuwait, and they will face their arch-rivals India in the opening match.