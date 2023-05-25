Oppo Reno 10 Series Launched in China Starting At $355

Oppo has launched the highly anticipated Reno 10 series in China which includes the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and the Reno 10 Pro+ phones, for now at least. The Reno 10 and 10 Pro are high-end phones while the Reno 10 Pro+ features flagship-grade hardware power. All three phones also feature an updated design.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is a powerful flagship-grade smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 16 GB of RAM, and the MariSilicon X NPU. Its display features a 10-bit OLED panel measuring 6.74 inches diagonally, boasting a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels and a smooth 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

On the rear side of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, there is a capable 50 MP primary camera, accompanied by a 64 MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, there’s an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For capturing selfies, a 32 MP front-facing camera is housed within the punch hole.

Powering the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is a sizable 4,700 mAh battery, which supports 100W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology for swift recharging.

ALSO READ Oppo F23 5G Launched With 120Hz Screen and 67W Charging for $304

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will be available for purchase in three attractive color choices: Black, Gold, and a distinctive Purple variant. The pricing for this smartphone starts at $610 in China.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro

While bearing a resemblance to the Pro+ variant in terms of its oval camera island and large vibrant display, the Pro smartphone sets itself apart by utilizing a Dimensity 8200 chipset manufactured by Mediatek, while still incorporating the MariSilicon X NPU.

The Pro model features a 6.74-inch OLED screen that matches the Pro+ in terms of its impressive 120 Hz refresh rate and 2772 x 1240 pixel resolution. It incorporates a single punch hole housing the 32 MP selfie camera.

On the rear side, the Reno 10 Pro is equipped with a 50 MP primary shooter sporting an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The telephoto lens takes a step down to 32 MP resolution and offers 2x zoom capabilities, while the 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera remains unchanged.

Despite featuring a slightly smaller battery capacity of 4,600 mAh, all three Reno 10 phones still support rapid charging at 100W. The necessary adapter will be included in the retail box for all models.

ALSO READ Oppo’s Most Powerful Phones Launched in China

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is offered with a generous 16 GB RAM and provides two storage options: 256 GB or 512 GB. It is priced starting from $410. This model will be available in captivating Blue, Black, or Gold color variants.

Specifications

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU Octa-core (1×3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730 OS Android 13, ColorOS 13.1 Android 13, ColorOS 13.1 Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display 6.74″ AMOLED, 1240 x 2772 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors, HDR10+ 6.74″ AMOLED, 1240 x 2772 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors, HDR10+ RAM 16 GB 16 GB Storage 256 GB, 512 GB 256 GB, 512 GB Card Slot No No Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

32 MP, (telephoto), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom

8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

64 MP, (periscope telephoto), 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF, 5x optical zoom

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, AF 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, AF Fingerprint Sensor Under display optical Under display optical Colors Blue, Black, or Gold Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Battery

4,600 mAh, 100W wired charging 4,700 mAh, 100W charging Price

$410 $610

Oppo Reno 10

The Oppo Reno 10 features a curved-edged 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p and a remarkable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Under the hood, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G processor. The device offers three memory options: 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage, and the top-tier variant includes 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 memory.

On the rear, you’ll find a 64 MP primary shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and a 6P lens. The 32 MP 2x telephoto lens and the 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera are shared with the Reno 10 Pro. Similarly, the Reno 10 also features a 32 MP front-facing camera with autofocus (AF) and an f/2.4 aperture, identical to the Reno 10 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 10 boasts a substantial 4,600 mAh battery capacity, capable of charging at an impressive rate of up to 80W. With this charging speed, it takes a mere 11 minutes to reach 50% charge and only 29 minutes for a complete charge.

Running on the latest ColorOS 13.1, the Oppo Reno 10 series introduces various enhancements such as improved QR code scanning and smarter, faster app location. To ensure efficient cooling, the device incorporates a graphite cooling system with a vapor chamber, covering an extensive 6,000 sq. mm area to dissipate heat effectively.

Oppo presents the Reno 10 in three delightful color options: Blue, Black, and Gold. Prices for the phone start at $355.

Specifications