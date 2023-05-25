PCB Demands $25,000 Per Deal as USA’s Major League Cricket Approaches Players

Major League Cricket (MLC) management has reached out to senior officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with a request for national players to participate in the league.

According to sources, PCB has given the green signal to the MLC management for the inclusion of national players in the league.

As part of a compromise, the PCB has set a condition before the MLC authorities instead of granting NOCs to Pakistani players. PCB has demanded a fee of USD 25,000 in case any national player is selected in the MLC draft.

National players who participate in the league will be required to pay a compensation fee of $25,000 to the PCB.

“We will grant permission to Pakistani players once this condition is fulfilled,” said a PCB representative. MLC has requested time to consider fulfilling the PCB’s condition.

The Major League Cricket tournament is scheduled to take place in the United States from July 13th to July 30th and will feature top cricketers from across the world.