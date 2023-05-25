Police Arrest Gang Involved in Making Karachi Citizens Eat Haram Chickens

According to reports, three individuals were arrested by the police in Karachi on Thursday for their involvement in the distribution of meat from dead poultry chickens from Thatta.

The police, having seized over 1,000 dead chickens in Karachi’s Korangi No. 4, apprehended Hasnain Aslam, Javed, and Farooq, who all made shocking revelations.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Orders Probe into Famous Housing Project for Overseas Pakistanis

Police disclosed that the meat from dead chickens was being transported to the port city from various poultry farms in Thatta. The detained individuals admitted to supplying the meat from these chickens to various hotels and markets located in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Korangi, and Landhi.

In a similar incident in 2021, Punjab police conducted a raid and detained a gang involved in the distribution of meat obtained from dead animals to restaurants in Pakpattan and other cities. Acting on a tip, police apprehended suppliers from different areas of the city and seized over 40 kg of meat from their possession.