Tom Moody Picks Babar Azam As Best Batter in ODI Cricket

Former Australian cricketer, Tom Moody, has picked Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, as the best batter in ODI cricket due to his consistency.

The former all-rounder rated Babar Azam as the top batter in ODI cricket, Kane Williamson as the best in Test cricket, and Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest format.

“In ODI cricket, it would be Babar Azam from Pakistan. His consistency over the last few years in the format has been nothing short of remarkable,” Moody stated.

Yesterday, the renowned Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan, ranked Babar Azam among the top three batters in modern-day cricket for his outstanding performance.

In an interview, Rashid mentioned the tough competition between Babar Azam, the Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, and the New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson.

Currently, the 28-year-old batter holds the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings, fifth in the Test rankings, and third in the T20I rankings.

Earlier this month, Babar became the fastest batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs, surpassing Hashim Amla, and the second-fastest to reach 12,000 runs in international cricket.

As the leading runs-getter, Babar Azam concluded the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2023 by scoring 1,454 runs in 21 innings.