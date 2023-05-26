Asian Cricket Council Agrees to Pakistan’s Proposal for Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has given the green signal to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the proposed hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

According to media reports, officials have confirmed that the ACC has accepted the hybrid plan proposed by PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, for the venue of the mega event.

“The ACC has accepted the hybrid model to host the Asia Cup allotted to Pakistan. Pakistan will host four matches before the tournament shifts to a neutral venue,” said an official.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, agreed to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 according to the proposed plan.

However, Indian media denied reports regarding the decision and stated that the cricket board has not issued any such statement regarding the acceptance of the plan.

The officials have also revealed that the ACC will not force the PCB to send the Men in Green to India for the World Cup 2023, and it will depend on government approval.

“The ACC is expected to officially announce the decision within the next few weeks after the final meeting on the matter in the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” officials added.

Last week, it was reported that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal have already confirmed their participation in the hybrid model proposed by the cricket board.