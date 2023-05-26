Flydubai Announces 1000+ Job Openings This Year

One of the leading airlines globally, Flydubai, has revealed its plans to hire more than 1,000 employees this year as part of its expansion efforts.

The airline currently serves over 110 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. It aims to strengthen its workforce across various departments.

A spokesperson for Flydubai informed Khaleej Times that a total of 1,120 new employees will be joining the company this year.

Since the beginning of 2023, the low-cost carrier has already hired 320 employees, with over 800 additional positions expected to be filled by the end of the year. These roles will include pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and office-based staff.

Compared to the previous year, this hiring initiative will result in a significant increase of 24% in the airline’s workforce. The airline spokesperson stated that interviews for vacant positions are conducted in UAE, either in person or online, and occasionally outside the UAE on designated recruitment days.

Open Vacancies at Flydubai

On the other hand, Flydubai is recruiting for many positions across UAE. These positions include User Interface Developer, Coordination, Flight Dispatch Senior Officer, Officer-Aviation Security, and several others.

Each role has its own criteria and requirements, which are mentioned on the career portal of Flydubai.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the open positions: