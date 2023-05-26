Gigantic Blue Whale Found Dead Along Balochistan Coast [Video]

A massive carcass of a blue whale, estimated to be around 42 feet long, is drifting rapidly towards the coastal town of Jiwani in Balochistan. Marine biologists are concerned that it poses a significant health risk to the local population.

Authorities have issued warnings to the residents, advising them to stay away from the bloated carcass of the blue whale, as it is in an advanced stage of decay and could potentially explode.

The deceased whale, which has been dead for approximately eight to ten days, is expected to release a putrid smell and decomposing entrails into the environment, posing a potential hazard.

Upon receiving the alert, marine biologists from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan promptly responded. They conducted an initial examination of the whale, measuring its size and collecting blood and tissue samples for further tests to determine its species and possible cause of death.

The carcass is currently adrift near the coast of Jiwani, a commercial port situated along the Gulf of Oman in the Balochistan province. If not removed, it could wash up on the beach within a few hours or days.

Blue whales, known as the largest animals in history, have always intrigued biologists. Despite their enormous size, they feed on minuscule prey. These filter feeders consume large quantities of water, trapping tiny organisms like krill and zooplankton using baleen plates made of keratin, the same substance found in human nails.

During feeding dives, blue whales exhibit remarkably low heart rates, typically ranging from four to eight beats per minute, with some instances as low as two beats per minute. After resurfacing for air following dives, their heart rates increase to 25 to 37 beats per minute.

Blue whales, found in oceans worldwide, are classified as endangered due to extensive whaling during the 20th century, which pushed them to the brink of extinction. Currently, there are approximately 10,000 blue whales globally, reaching lengths of up to 98 feet (30 meters) and weighing around 180 tons.

These majestic creatures face various risks in the ocean, including collisions with ships and disturbances caused by human-generated noise. Dense patches of prey are crucial for their survival, as they provide the necessary sustenance to gain weight and reproduce successfully, according to experts.