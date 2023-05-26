KP Suspends Health Card Services Due to Funds Shortage

The State Life Insurance company has discontinued the Sehat card plus service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to non-payment of funds.

The insurance company made this decision on Thursday and will suspend the service until the funds are paid.

Despite several assurances, the required funds were not released, leading the insurance company to take this step.

Dr. Riaz Tanoli has stated that the insurance company was supposed to release Rs. 2 billion this month and Rs. 10 billion in the current financial year.

Government sources have acknowledged the financial difficulties causing the delay in funds and are actively working on arranging the payment to avoid the closure of the health card services.

Sehat Card Plus KP is a micro-health insurance program introduced by the KP Government designed to benefit all citizens. Through this program, over 7.2 million families in KP have access to cost-free inpatient healthcare services.