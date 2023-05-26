KP Announces Summer Vacation for Students

In a recent development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has made an important announcement regarding summer vacations for both public and private educational institutions across the province.

The decision aims to provide relief to students and teachers amid the scorching heat.

In an official notification issued by the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department, it has been stated that primary schools falling under the summer zone will be closed from 1st June to 31st August.

Middle/high schools and higher secondary schools within the summer zone will also observe a similar closure, starting from 15th June until 31st August.

On the other hand, primary, middle/high, and higher secondary schools located in the winter zone will remain closed from 1st July to 31st July.

The decision is appreciated by students, teachers, and parents alike. The scorching heat during the summer season often poses challenges for students, affecting their concentration and overall academic performance.

As the summer holidays draw near, students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can look forward to a well-deserved break, basking in the joys of the season while replenishing their energy for the challenges that lie ahead.