Govt Approves Release of Pending Pay & Allowances to Press Officers Working Abroad

The federal government has given the approval to release pending pay & allowances to press officers working in Pakistani missions abroad.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in the last meeting approved Rs. 420 million in favor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to meet its budgetary shortfall for Information Services Abroad.

Information Services Abroad of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have faced an acute shortage of funds during the current fiscal year.

Sources said that actual expenditure during the first eight months has amounted to Rs. 850 million, i.e. 95 percent of the total budgetary allocation of Rs. 895 million and anticipated expenditure during the remaining four months was estimated at Rs. 465 million, while the budget allocation balance was Rs. 45 million only.

Additional funds to the tune of Rs. 420 million were required to meet the shortfall due to the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar and other major currencies, but no corresponding increase in budget allocation was made to absorb this impact.

Sources said that not only the pay & allowances but rental ceiling of hired accommodations have increased substantially.

It is worth mentioning that actual expenditure during the last financial year was Rs. 1,039 million, equal to $5.5 million. During the current fiscal year expenditure is estimated at Rs. 1,315 million, equal to $5.9 million.