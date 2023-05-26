PMDC Announces Good News for International Students

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has granted a special amnesty to Pakistani female students studying in Afghanistan, whose education was prohibited by the Taliban government, as well as those in Ukraine whose studies were disrupted due to the ongoing war.

To address this situation, a National Equivalence Examination (NEB) took place at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) in accordance with a decision made by the newly-elected council. Out of the 512 candidates scheduled to appear, a total of 370 candidates participated in the examination.

Throughout the year 2023, numerous Pakistani female students who were pursuing medical education in Afghanistan staged protests, demanding admission to medical colleges in Pakistan due to the Taliban’s ban on women’s higher education.

However, the former Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) did not provide support to these students, as many of them had failed the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) and had enrolled in Afghanistan without obtaining permission or informing the PMC.

The PMDC decided to offer these students an opportunity to sit for the exam. Similarly, many male and female students had returned from Ukraine due to the ongoing war, and they also sought admission to educational institutions in Pakistan.

Additionally, there were students who had returned from other countries as well.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the PMDC mentioned that all necessary arrangements were made before the examination, which received positive feedback from the students. Out of the 512 candidates originally scheduled, 370 candidates appeared for the exam. After a thorough review and evaluation of all papers, the RMU compiled and prepared the results, which were then uploaded to the PMDC’s website.

Dr. Rizwan Taj, President of the PMDC, stated that the council had granted special amnesty to Pakistani female students studying in Afghanistan and those affected by the war in Ukraine. He announced that the NEB would be conducted twice a year to assess the knowledge, clinical skills, and professional attributes of students who have partially completed their medical and dental programs in foreign institutions and are seeking transfer or admission to medical or dental colleges in Pakistan.

Dr. Taj emphasized the council’s commitment to maintaining high standards across Pakistan, bringing it in line with international standards. Accreditation with the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) is a top priority, and efforts to achieve it are progressing rapidly. All colleges have been instructed to establish a research cell and quality assurance department to meet the WFME accreditation criteria.

The PMDC’s decision to grant amnesty and conduct the NEB reflects its dedication to facilitating the educational aspirations of Pakistani students who faced challenges due to political circumstances and conflicts in foreign countries.