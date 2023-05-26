Launch Date for 5-Door Suzuki Jimny Gets Unveiled

In January 2023, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the five-door Jimny SUV at Auto Expo 2023. According to the details, the automaker has opened the bookings for the SUV with an official launch scheduled on June 7 in India.
The larger Jimny variant will have a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic gearbox. Its ARAI-certified mileage is 16.94 km/l with a manual and 16.39 km/l with an automatic transmission.
The bookings for the all-new Jimny have reportedly exceeded 25,000 units. The SUV is available in two trim levels, namely, Zeta and Alpha.
Jimny will have a 9-inch touchscreen, SmartPlay Pro+, and Arkamys sound system. Safety features include six airbags, ESP with hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
Based on a Ladder Frame Chassis, the little SUV is a capable off-roader. It has a 3-link rigid axle suspension, and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low-range transfer gear (4L mode) and great ground clearance for optimal approach, breakover, and departure angles.
The little SUV is likely to cost the equivalent of Pakistani Rs. 3.45-4.14 million. Given the ample features of the SUV, it is safe to say that the new Jimny will be good value for money, especially for the Indian market.