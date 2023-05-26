Yamaha Announces New Zero Markup Installment Plan for All Bikes

Yamaha has once again announced a comprehensive installment plan for all of its bikes. Although only a few people can avail of the offer as it is only available for Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

The details of the plan are as follows:

While a useful installment plan, it still has certain limitations. According to the details, the 0% markup can only be availed by Al-Falah credit card holders.

Furthermore, the 0% markup offer only extends up to 9 months only. The 12, 18, 24, and 36-month offers involve interest payments. In comparison, Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) 0% markup plan has a payment period of up to two years and is available on all bikes.

To sum up, out of the ‘big three’ in the two-wheeler industry (Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki), Suzuki has the best installment plan. Yamaha’s plan takes the second spot while Honda’s takes the last for being limited only to CD70 and CG125.

Although, Honda’s plan will also likely attract a large number of buyers due to the popularity of its bikes.