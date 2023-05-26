Saudi Ministry Bans Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims from Carrying 4 Items

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has issued regulations concerning items banned from air travel, specifically for those intending to undertake the Hajj and Umrah.

According to the ministry’s recent announcement, passengers traveling to Makkah and Madinah are now barred from bringing four specific items onto the plane.

The ministry utilized Twitter to disseminate an informative infographic, detailing the four forbidden items for air travel. These items are plastic bags, unsecured materials, items wrapped in cloth, and luggage that exceeds the weight limit.

Through a series of tweets, the ministry issued additional guidelines that pilgrims must adhere to prior to and upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

These supplementary guidelines include: