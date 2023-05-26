Saudi Ministry Bans Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims from Carrying 4 Items

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has issued regulations concerning items banned from air travel, specifically for those intending to undertake the Hajj and Umrah.
According to the ministry’s recent announcement, passengers traveling to Makkah and Madinah are now barred from bringing four specific items onto the plane.
The ministry utilized Twitter to disseminate an informative infographic, detailing the four forbidden items for air travel. These items are plastic bags, unsecured materials, items wrapped in cloth, and luggage that exceeds the weight limit.
Through a series of tweets, the ministry issued additional guidelines that pilgrims must adhere to prior to and upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.
These supplementary guidelines include:
- Arriving at the airport with all official documents.
- Storing electronic devices in luggage during flights.
- Ensuring that checked-in luggage complies with the approved sizes and is properly marked for identification.
- Declaring cash or valuable items that exceed SR 60,000 upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.
- Completing a customs declaration form when entering or exiting Saudi Arabia with local or foreign currencies or items that exceed SR 60,000 in value. The ministry warns that failing to complete and sign the customs declaration may lead to consequences.
- A customs declaration is required for passengers carrying goods in commercial quantities worth more than SR 3,000, banned import/export materials, and goods subject to excise tax.