QAU to Give Free Education and Scholarships to Martyrs’ Children

To commemorate Martyrs’ Day, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, has announced initiatives to provide free education and scholarships to the children of martyrs. He has also pledged to reserve seats for them in all departments of the university.

In his message, the Vice-Chancellor expressed deep gratitude to the martyrs, highlighting their sacrifices for the safety and survival of Pakistan. He acknowledged that their selfless acts have allowed the nation to live a peaceful life with freedom. He emphasized the importance of never forgetting the sacrifices made by these brave individuals.

Paying homage to the martyrs, the Vice-Chancellor expressed profound respect for those who laid down their lives to defend the beloved country. He recognized their role in protecting the sovereignty and freedom of Pakistan. He called upon everyone to honor their legacy by working towards a united, tolerant, and prosperous Pakistan.

The Vice-Chancellor’s decision to provide free education and scholarships to the children of martyrs aims to acknowledge their immense sacrifice and ensure their future success.

By reserving seats for them in all departments of the university, Quaid-e-Azam University is offering opportunities for their academic growth and development. This initiative serves as a token of appreciation for the martyrs’ contributions and a way to support their families in building a brighter future.

The Vice-Chancellor’s message on Martyrs’ Day serves as a reminder of the debt owed to these courageous individuals. It encourages the nation to honor their memory and continue their legacy of bravery and dedication. Through education and collective efforts, Pakistan can move forward as a united and prosperous nation, upholding the values cherished by its martyrs.