Air Taxi Manufacturing to Generate 2,000+ Jobs in UAE

US-based air taxi specialist Odys Aviation is planning to manufacture aircraft in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Californian start-up will develop a manufacturing facility in UAE to produce air taxis, with plans for these aircraft to be operational by 2027.

The UAE Ministry of Economy has welcomed Odys Aviation into its NextGen Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) program, which supports innovative businesses in high-potential sectors.

Odys Aviation focuses on developing hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft suitable for regional and short-haul “air taxi” routes.

The air taxis are designed to serve passengers, cargo, and emergency services. They offer a fully electric range of 320 kilometers and a hybrid-electric range of over 1,200 kilometers.

These aircraft have the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 76% in air travel across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. They also provide a zero-carbon travel alternative within the UAE.

With this initiative, over 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities will be created. It will allow the export of the first aircraft certified as “Made in the UAE.” This collaboration with Odys Aviation is a significant milestone in the UAE’s goal of developing a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation.