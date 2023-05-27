Sindh High Court Launches Videoconferencing System

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has enabled lawyers and litigants to choose nearby stations for accessing videoconferencing facilities for their cases. It effectively connects the principal seat in Karachi with the bench in Sukkur and the circuits in Hyderabad and Larkana of the SHC. It will also be expanded to include the circuit court of Mirpurkhas.

SHC Registrar Abdul Razzaq stated that this innovative step will greatly benefit lawyers, litigants, and individuals residing in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas by allowing them to participate in court proceedings remotely, eliminating the need for travel.

The facility allows lawyers and litigants to choose a nearby station to use video-conferencing for hearings, initially focusing on specific types of cases.

In addition, this initiative addresses the security and safety concerns of parties, litigants, and advocates in sensitive cases where physical appearance may be waived to meet the demands of the situation. It also promotes the delivery of affordable and prompt justice. The registrar emphasized that the high court is responsive to the evolving needs of the legal system.

A similar videoconferencing system was introduced in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court earlier this week, connecting it with all three circuit benches in Mirpur, Kotli, and Rawalakot. Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja presided over the inauguration ceremony of the new system, which took place on Tuesday at the high court building.