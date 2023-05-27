Dubai to Get World’s First-Ever Bitcoin Tower

Dubai is once again making headlines for its technological advancements. A developer in the city has unveiled plans to construct the world’s first Bitcoin Tower.

Salvatore Liggiero, the developer behind this project, wants to highlight the importance of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, especially with the upcoming COP28 meeting in Dubai.

ALSO READ Dubai Launches New System for Building Permits and Other Construction Services

The 40-story tower will be designed to resemble Bitcoin and will incorporate advanced technologies while prioritizing environmental sustainability with zero CO2 emissions.

Scheduled for unveiling on 24 May this year, the Bitcoin Tower will combine innovative design with sustainable practices. As a hotel, it will offer visitors the unique opportunity to use Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and stake their own cryptocurrency, potentially earning income to cover their accommodation costs.

ALSO READ Saudi Ministry Bans Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims from Carrying 4 Items

The Bitcoin Tower serves as a tribute to Satoshi Nakamoto, a presumed person or group who developed Bitcoin. It also aligns with Dubai’s mission of bridging the gap between digital and physical assets.

By integrating architecture, digital assets, and a sustainable approach, the Bitcoin Tower will give its visitors an extraordinary experience, while being at the forefront of the future of finance.