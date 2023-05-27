Samsung Bixby Assistant Gets Smarter Thanks to New Update

Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby has typically lagged behind rivals including Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri, but it has been catching up lately. Now the Korean phone maker has introduced another update to the assistant which aims to make it even smarter.

The newest update (version 3.3.15.18) is relatively lightweight, sized at just under 63MB. This update brings several enhancements to Bixby. With this update, Bixby can now recommend useful settings for a broader range of commands, enabling users to accomplish more tasks efficiently.

In addition to improving responsiveness, Samsung has made specific refinements to the child accounts feature, which was initially introduced earlier this year. In Bixby version 3.3.15.18, users with child accounts now have the option to request parental verification when accessing Bixby services.

Furthermore, additional permissions for third-party sharing have been added, providing enhanced privacy and security measures. Although the child accounts feature is currently available in the USA and South Korea, Samsung has expressed its commitment to gradually expanding support to more countries in the future.

The update also brings a convenient feature that enables voice wake-up even when the “Wake up when sound is playing” option is disabled. This means that users now have the ability to activate voice wake-up while a ringtone, alarm, or Bixby TTS (Text-To-Speech) is playing.

To utilize this feature, you can simply navigate to the Bixby Settings menu and activate the “Wake up when media is playing” option.

For Samsung Galaxy users who are eager to access the enhanced capabilities of the Assistant, the latest version can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store.