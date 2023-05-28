Price of Gold in Pakistan Posts Slight Increase in Outgoing Week

The price of gold remained largely stable in the outgoing week and registered an increase of Rs. 900 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 450 per tola to Rs. 236,200 while the price of 10 grams saw an increase of Rs. 385 to close at Rs. 202,503 on Saturday.

ALSO READ Weekly Inflation Still Above 45% Due to Higher Food and Fuel Prices

The week started with an increase of Rs. 2,000 per tola on Monday before going down by Rs. 100 per tola on Tuesday. The price jumped again on Wednesday and rose by Rs. 600 per tola which was followed by a decrease of Rs. 1,800 per tola on Thursday and Rs. 250 per tola on Friday.

Saturday’s increase means that, cumulatively, the price of gold registered an increase of Rs. 900 per tola during the outgoing week. In the previous week, the price of gold had increased by Rs. 1,300 per tola.

With three sessions to go in the current month, the price of the precious metal has surged by over Rs. 16,000 so far in May.