Etihad Group Organizes a Grand 2nd Balloting and Early Possession Event for Etihad Town Phase 2 (Technically Approved as Arcos Housing Scheme)

The Etihad Group recently organized a 2nd Balloting and Early Possession Event for its Etihad Town Phase 2 project (Technically Approved as Arcos Housing Scheme), one of the region’s most prestigious real estate developments.

The event took place on Saturday (May 27) and provided an unforgettable evening filled with excitement, esteemed guests, and captivating performances. The first balloting process took place in March 2023.

The recent event fulfilled the Etihad Group’s belief in making dreams a reality by delivering the Etihad Town Phase 2 project and conducting the balloting and possession process within the predetermined timeline.

Managing Director & Main Sponsor Chaudhry Munir, Group Directors & Sponsors Raheel Munir, Sohail Munir, and Faisal Munir acknowledged the efforts of Eithad’s management for pulling off a flawless event.

Hosted by the charismatic and renowned actor Vasay Chaudhry, the event commenced with inspiring speeches from distinguished stakeholders of the group.

Project Sponsors of Etihad Town Phase 2, Faisal Khokhar & Nabeel Khokhar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Muhammad Shakil, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, Head of Project Sales Asim Bhatti, Head of Development Taimur Khan and other Etihad Group’s Management team graced the event with their presence. Their valuable insights provided attendees with an in-depth understanding of the project’s vision, progress, and prospects.

Following the speeches of the dignitaries mentioned above, guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner, and the evening culminated in a mesmerizing musical performance by the talented singer Falak Shabir.

Project Sponsor Faisal Khokhar stated that the event was an exclusive opportunity for investors, buyers, and stakeholders to witness the remarkable progress of the exceptional Etihad Town Phase 2 project.

On the occasion, COO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan expressed his hope that the event served as a testament to the commitment and dedication of the Etihad Group in delivering a world-class development that exceeds expectations.