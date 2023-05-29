Germany Offers Master’s Scholarships for Public Policy and Good Governance

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) provides graduates from developing countries with an invaluable opportunity to pursue a Master’s degree at German higher education institutions.

Offered through the DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Programme Masters Scholarships for Public Policy and Good Governance, it focuses on disciplines that are particularly significant for the social, political, and economic progress of their respective home countries.

As per the details of the program, a recipient of the DAAD scholarship within the Helmut-Schmidt-Programme will enjoy several benefits, including:

Exemption from tuition fees.

Monthly scholarship rate of currently 934 € (Rs. 285,446).

Contributions to health insurance in Germany.

Travel allowance.

Study and research subsidy.

Rent subsidies and/or allowances for spouses and/or children, where applicable.

Additionally, all scholarship holders will be required to participate in a mandatory 6-month German language course to enhance their language skills.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the scholarship, you must meet the following criteria:

Hold a well-qualified first university degree (or equivalent) in the fields of social and political sciences, law, economics, public policy, or administration.

Demonstrate a strong commitment to actively contribute to the social, political, and economic development of your home country or region.

Possess relevant practical experience, such as professional experience, internships, or political and social involvement.

Language skills and the required language certificates vary depending on the master’s course you wish to pursue.

Each course has its own selection criteria, including academic degree, grades, language proficiency, and work experience. These criteria must be met in addition to the DAAD’s selection criteria.

Application Instructions

Follow these steps to submit your application for the DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Program: