Lexus to Launch Fancy Toyota Prado Twin in the US

Lexus will unveil the third-generation GX in Austin, Texas on June 8. The Japanese carmaker also released a new teaser of its “genuine off-road SUV” to accompany the announcement.

For context, Lexus GX is essentially a rebranded Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. The ‘Lexus’ nameplate implies that the SUV is fancier and more luxurious than the simple Prado.

The GX’s rear end and side profile resemble the boxy 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser in the new preview. The side mirrors are squarer and the taillights are smaller, connected by an illuminated light bar.

It has larger wheel arches and a window line that rises midway around the rear doors. The SUV’s large clamshell bonnet will have raised corners to help off-roaders see the car’s corners. L-shaped daytime running lights accompany triple-LED headlamps.

While key details are still sparse, it is known that the all-new GX will use the GA-F version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that underpins the latest LX and Land Cruiser.

The off-road-oriented GX sits between the RX and LX in the carmaker’s lineup. While not official, a few Lexus GX units may still come to Pakistan in the grey market.