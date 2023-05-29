Sohail Ahmed’s Mimicry of Siegfried Aikman Shows Exactly What’s Wrong With PHF

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach, Siegfried Aikman, resigned from his position last week after enduring a frustrating period of 14 months without receiving his salary from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), which truly represented the dire straits of the country’s national game.

The situation took an unexpected twist when popular actor Sohail Ahmed dedicated a segment on his show on a popular TV channel, where he mimicked Aikman and highlight the deep-rooted issues plaguing the PHF.

Sohail Ahmed’s mimicry act, which garnered significant attention and praise from the audience, shed light on the numerous troubles faced by Aikman during his tenure. The actor’s hilarious portrayal served as a stark reminder of the administrative and financial mismanagement within the PHF that led to the initial downfall of the game and ultimately Aikman’s resignation.

Aikman’s departure, coupled with Ahmed’s portrayal, has brought to the forefront the urgent need for accountability and transparency within the PHF.

The mimicry act not only resonated with the general public but also caught the attention of hockey enthusiasts and sports analysts, which has, in turn, shed light on the issues prevalent within the PHF.

Despite the widespread criticism of the PHF, there is not much hope of improvement on the administrative side of the federation.

However, the focus should shift to ensuring the long-term stability and growth of Pakistan’s hockey, and one can only hope that this incident will act as a catalyst for positive change within the federation.

Check out the show here: