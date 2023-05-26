Rugby World Cup Dream: Pakistan to Host Asian Rugby Championship Division 1

Pakistan is gearing up to host the Asian Rugby Championship Division 1, set to take place in July. The tournament will provide an excellent chance for the Men in Green to qualify for the Asian Rugby Championship and move one step closer to securing a spot in the World Cup.

The Pakistani rugby team, under the guidance of seasoned coach Gert Mulder from South Africa, is poised to make a strong showing in the upcoming tournament.

Mulder’s coaching prowess has been instrumental in Pakistan’s past successes, notably guiding the team to victory in Division 2 and triumphing over Thailand.

The competition will include two crucial matches for Pakistan against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the 4th and 8th of July, in Lahore.

The team that accumulates the most points in these encounters will secure a berth in the Asian Rugby Championship, edging closer to the ultimate dream of qualifying for the World Cup.

With home-ground advantage, the Pakistani team hopes to leverage the support of their passionate fans and showcase their skills on the rugby field. The tournament presents a significant opportunity for Pakistan to establish its presence in the regional rugby landscape and raise the profile of the sport within the country.