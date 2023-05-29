Sybrid Marks 15 Years of Innovation and Growth in the IT Industry

Sybrid (Pvt) Ltd – A Lakson Group Company is celebrating 15 years of excellence with great pride, reflecting on their remarkable achievements and optimism for future endeavors.

Since its inception in 2008, Sybrid has been providing innovative and customized outsourcing solutions to businesses of all sizes and industries, providing IT and technology solutions in Pakistan and globally, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

With its core operations centered around IT and contact & managed services, over the past 15 years, Sybrid has evolved into a technology-pioneering company, diversifying into multiple domains like digital marketing, cyber security, game development, business intelligence, research & analytics, animations and much more.

The company has expanded into several successful brands like SybridMD, Proceed, Canvas Digitals, and The Techware House.

In 2022, ICE Animations, Pakistan’s largest animation house, also came under Sybrid’s umbrella. Their renowned and diverse clientele includes food, financial services, media and publications, travel and tourism, and manufacturing.

Their services are availed by some of the top companies in Pakistan including Mcdonald’s, NayaPay, PCHF, Colgate Palmolive, Unilever, Express Tribune, KE, Stormfiber, Chubb, Telenor Microfinance Bank, and many more.

With offices in over 10 cities across Pakistan, a hub of 2,000+ talented and dedicated employees, Sybrid is leading unparalleled corporate solutions where innovation meets efficiency to drive businesses toward success.

According to their 2022 Impact Report, over 20% of their workforce comprises of women who are instrumental across multiple business verticals.

Furthermore, their research and development partnership with universities and their award-winning program #SybridImpact have been at the forefront of social work and capacity building.

Sybrid’s commitment to excellence has enabled it to build long-lasting relationships with its clients, and its diverse expertise has helped drive the growth and success of many businesses.

As Sybrid looks to the future, it remains committed to providing innovative and high-quality outsourcing services to its clients while continuing to invest in its people, technology, and processes to stay at the forefront of the industry.