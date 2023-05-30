Honda Bike Sales See Small Increase as Suzuki and Yamaha Fall Flat

A year has gone by since the restrictions on automotive imports. Since May 2022, the industry has been on a constant decline in terms of production, sales, and revenue. Resultantly, the auto industry growth has been stunted.

According to a report from autojournal.pk, bike sales declined significantly in April 2023. Atlas Honda sold over 73,528 units, witnessing a 2.4% Month over Month (MoM) increase in sales.

Pak Suzuki sold 1,156 bikes, witnessing an MoM decrease of 40.8%. Likewise, Yamaha sold 841 bikes in April, seeing a 50.4% MOM decline in sales. Chinese bike makers also saw up to 31.4% decline in sales.

The reason for the decline hasn’t been highlighted in the report. Although, analysts reckon that the bike makers are also suffering the effects of import restrictions and subsequent production pauses.

Some industry overseers speculate that the over-inflated prices of the bikes are also the likely cause of the sales decline. While market whispers hint at the restoration of imports for the auto industry, the sales will likely remain slow in the coming days due to ongoing economic and operational hurdles.