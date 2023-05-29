Kia’s New Pickup Truck to Compete With Toyota Hilux

Kia is working on a rugged pickup truck to compete with the likes of the Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, and Ford Ranger. According to the details, the truck will be sold in 2025 on a new and rugged “ladder frame” chassis to carry heavy loads.

Kia told its Australian dealers at a conference on Friday that the truck would be diesel-powered and have similar towing and payload capacities to the Ranger and Hilux. The truck will be able to tow up to 3.5 tons and carry a ton in the loading bed.

Hyundai and Kia’s four-cylinder or V6 turbo diesel engines may be used in the new truck. Kia stated that an electric version could make up 25% of workhorse sales.

Damien Meredith, the brand’s COO, told Driven last year that an electric ute could launch in 2025. He said it would tow at least 2.5 tons, be available in two-wheel and four-wheel-drive, and allow workers to charge their power tools from the truck.

The report suggests that the engine options could be as follows:

A 2.2-liter 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that makes 198 hp and 440 Nm torque

A 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 engine that sends 246 hp and 560 Nm of torque

While the official details on the truck are yet to be revealed, officials reckon that the car will be priced to compete with Toyota Hilux.