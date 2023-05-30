How to Get Taxi Driver Jobs in Dubai to Earn Up to AED 7,350

Becoming a taxi driver in Dubai can provide a livelihood for those who are physically fit, and have good vision, reflexes, and driving experience with a focus on road ethics.

Salary of Taxi Drivers in Dubai

The amount of money you can earn as a taxi driver in Dubai depends on the number of hours you work per month.

As a full-time driver, you can expect to earn between AED 3,200 and AED 7,350 per month, equivalent to approximately AED 30 per hour if you work 8 hours a day for 30 days without breaks.

Taxi Driver Jobs for Foreigners in Dubai

Foreigners are allowed to work as taxi drivers in Dubai if they meet the necessary qualifications, possess relevant work experience, and hold a Dubai driving license.

By driving individually, for a company, or for the Dubai government, foreigners can earn between AED 3,000 and AED 5,000 per month.

Dubai Taxi Driver Permit

To pursue taxi driving jobs in Dubai, you need to get a Dubai Taxi Driver Permit. This requires paying an application fee of around AED 200 at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai.

Eligibility and Requirements

Generally, individuals can drive a taxi in Dubai until the age of 60. After that, you must undergo a physical and eyesight examination to renew your Dubai driving license.

You need to pass the Dubai driving foundation test, hold a UAE driving license (LTV), provide details of your sponsor, and present a non-criminal certificate to qualify for Dubai’s RTA permit.

Dubai/UAE Driving License

A Dubai/UAE driving license is a prerequisite for applying for a taxi driving permit in Dubai. You must have a valid UAE driving license for a light motor vehicle (LTV).

Afterward, you can proceed with the application for a taxi driving permit at the RTA Dubai. Ensure that you have the necessary documents, such as your passport or ID, two photographs, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your sponsor, an eyesight and physical fitness certificate, the application fees, and a copy of your UAE residence permit or visa.

Application Fees for a UAE Driving License

According to the Ministry of Interior’s website, application fees for a driving license range from AED 100 to AED 300.

If you’re under 21 years old, the cost is approximately AED 100. For those above 21 years old, it is around AED 300. There’s also a knowledge and innovation fee of AED 20 for Dubai’s driving license. Meanwhile, the delivery fee is AED 15.

Find Taxi Driver Jobs in Dubai

There are many job opportunities for taxi drivers in Dubai and the surrounding cities. These positions are advertised on various platforms such as the federal government’s job portal, the Abu Dhabi government jobs portal, Arabia Taxi, Nafis Jobs, Careem, Kawader jobs, Uber, Dubai government jobs, and Dubai Taxi.

